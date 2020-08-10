Manchester United Vs Copenhagen - Live Stream

Bruno Fernandes netted an extra-time penalty as Manchester United edged past Copenhagen and into the semi-finals of the Europa League with a 1-0 win.

United secured Champions League qualification through their Premier League position but headed to Germany hoping to secure a first piece of silverware for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

The Old Trafford outfit were frustrated for long periods on Monday, struggling to negotiate the woodwork, a series of VAR reviews that repeatedly found fairly in Copenhagen's favour and a remarkable display from goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson.

But Stale Solbakken's side - playing their first major European quarter-final - could not hold out and, with Anthony Martial in inspired form, Fernandes settled the one-legged tie with 95 minutes on the clock.

United survived a couple of early scares, but they then looked to have been awarded a spot-kick as Martial was bundled over, only for a VAR check to identify an offside against Harry Maguire in the build-up.

The technology went against United again in first-half stoppage time. Mason Greenwood raced through and fired into the net via the post but, like Maguire, had been stationed beyond the last defender.

That same theme continued after the break as Greenwood's shot bounced back out off the foot of the post and Marcus Rashford, on the rebound, was flagged offside when he routinely netted.

And the woodwork foiled United once more with 27 minutes remaining as Fernandes sent a dipping drive cannoning into the opposite upright.

But then Martial came to the fore. Johnsson got a strong right hand to a swirling strike and the United forward was denied a dazzling solo effort by Victor Nelsson's crunching last-gasp challenge that took the match into extra-time.

Johnsson blocked with his legs as Martial prodded goalwards from a tight angle and then won that battle again as the dominant striker danced through.

The goalkeeper's hard work was swiftly undone, though, as Andreas Bjelland knocked Martial to the ground and Fernandes proved clinical from the penalty spot.

Johnsson was determined to keep Copenhagen in contention and saved smartly from Mata, then instinctively from Fernandes and finally, with the end of his toe, from Mata once more. It was not enough to rescue a result.

Friends reunited in the Europa League!



Paul Pogba returns to the Manchester United midfield tonight, can he be the difference-maker for the red devils?

Man United are still very much in the hunt for Jadon Sancho. Carrie Brown has more!

Romero starts in goal, Pogba returns to central midfield and Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns to the side. Five changes from the side that eased past LASK last time out!

Team news is in! FC Copenhagen first up! Ståle Solbakken has gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation! 21-year-old attacker Jonas Wind will be the man to watch, fresh after two goals against İstanbul Başakşehi in the last round!

Likewise FC Copenhagen! This is the first time the Danish giants have played in the quarter-finals of the Europa League!

Manchester United have arrived!

Good evening! Welcome to the live blog of Man United Vs Copenhagen, two Norwegian bosses will battle it out for a place in the final four of the Europa League. Join me for the build-up, match commentary and goals as they go in!