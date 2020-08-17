Match Report

Inter will face Sevilla in the Europa League final as doubles from Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku helped dispatch Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Dusseldorf.

Five-time winners Sevilla came from behind to beat Manchester United on Sunday, and Antonio Conte's side joined them in the final with a rampant victory – Martinez and Lukaku the stars.

Martinez's first Europa League goal of the season got Inter off the mark, and he had his second with 16 minutes left after Danilo D'Ambrosio had doubled the Nerazzurri's lead.

Inter were not done there, though, with Martinez brilliantly teeing up Lukaku, who subsequently helped himself to a second with a terrific turn and finish late on as the Serie A runners up made it into their first European final since 2010.

Martinez's opener came after 19 minutes – Andriy Pyatov slicing a clearance straight to Nicolo Barella, who delivered a pinpoint cross from which Inter's forward headed home.

It should have been 2-0 before the half-hour, but neither Lukaku or Barella were able to tuck in from point-blank range.

Barella would have made up for the miss soon after, had Pyatov not kept out the midfielder's dipping effort.

Martinez nearly caught Pyatov off his line early in the second half, with the goalkeeper just managing to recover, before Lukaku sent a low effort wide.

Junior Moraes should have done better with a header he directed straight at Samir Handanovic just after the hour and Inter swiftly made their fortune count.

Afforded a free run from Marcelo Brozovic's corner, D'Ambrosio leapt highest to plant a firm header beyond Pyatov, who was beaten again when Martinez slotted in his second 10 minutes later.

Martinez then turned provider to cap off a supreme display – Lukaku coolly curling home from inside the area.

Lukaku had his 16th Europa League goal in 10 appearances soon after, adding further gloss to a win that takes Inter to the verge of winning their first trophy since 2011.

Live Video

Goal! Lukaku gets another, with a mazy run and finish! That's 33 goals this season!

Goal! Lukaku gets his goal!

Goal! Lauturo Martinez grabs his second of the game, a sublime shot finds the bottom corner!

Goal! Another goal, another header for Inter Milan! Danilo D'Ambrosio has surely put Inter into the final!

Goal! Lauturo Martinez heads Inter into the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

Could Conte be on his way out of Inter? Carrie Brown has more!

A look into the Shakhtar dressing room! Not long till kick-off!

Inter Milan have arrived!

🔵⚫️ Inter arrive for their first European semi-final since 2010...



Now for Shaktar! Taison will be the man to watch! No fewer than six Brazilians are in the side tonight!

TEAM NEWS! Inter Milan! Romelu Lukau leads the line with Lautauro Martinez! Eriksen has to settle for a place on the bench!

We are underway on HD11! Team news should be in soon!

Shakhtar have arrived!

👌 Stage for the big game. Dusseldorf Arena in anticipation of the @EuropaLeague semifinal 🔥



What about Inter Milan? In Rolmelu Lukaku they have one of the finest strikers in Europe! Can he scale the heights of the original Ronaldo?

So here we go! Time for our second Europa League semi-final! Can Shakhtar and their band of Brazilians make it all the way to the final?

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Stream of Inter Milan Vs Shakhtar Donetsk! Who will be joining Sevilla in the final on Friday evening? Inter Milan are desperate to end their season with silverware, whilst Shakhtar has quietly impressed in their run to the final four! Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!