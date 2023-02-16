Axel Disasi scored a stoppage time winner to settle a five-goal thriller between Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco in the UEFA Europa League. The Monaco skipper's long-range effort dramatically handed the Ligue 1 team the advantage heading into the second leg in the principality next week.



It was the visitors who took the lead in a somewhat controversial fashion. Breel Embolo played a major part in the opener as he chased down Leverkusen keeper Lukáš Hrádecký who was forced into an error in which he turned the ball into his own net. Leverkusen boss Xavi Alonso was convinced that the Swiss striker had fouled his player, but a VAR intervention gave the goal to Monaco.



Leverkusen found themselves level three minutes into the second half as Moussa Diaby struck from range to beat Alexander Nübel. The best goal of the game came next as playmaker Florian Wirtz's fine dribbling and composure was rewarded to hand the Bundesliga giants the edge.



Monaco were not to be denied and mounted their comeback in impressive fashion. First Krépin Diatta created space on the edge of the box and saw a thunderous strike arrow into the corner before Disasi scored a carbon copy from distance to make it 3-2 to take a vital lead into the second leg.