Sparta Prague 4-1 Celtic: Bhoys bow out after repeat performance

Celtic were again tormented by Lukas Julis in another 4-1 defeat to Sparta Prague as they crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday.

Neil Lennon's Bhoys had lost by the same scoreline at home to Sparta earlier in the month and Odsonne Edouard's opener in the away fixture provided only a brief moment of respite before the hosts responded.

Dismal defensive lapses allowed David Hancko and Lukas Julis - the hat-trick hero in Scotland scoring twice this time - to prematurely end this year's European adventure.

And Sparta substitute Srdan Plavsic added the final flourish in the closing seconds.