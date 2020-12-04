Gattuso has agreed new Napoli deal – Giuntoli

Gennaro Gattuso has agreed a new contract with Serie A side Napoli, according to director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Gattuso, 42, is currently contracted to Napoli until the end of the season after replacing Carlo Ancelotti in December last year.

Since taking charge, former Milan boss Gattuso has guided Napoli to Coppa Italia glory in 2019-20 – the club's first piece of silverware since 2014.

Giuntoli was asked about Gattuso's future prior to Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw at AZ.

"I know the lawyers are exchanging the contracts," Giuntoli told Sky Sport Italia.

"We have reached an agreement and the paperwork was written up this week. I don't think there will be any problems.

"Gattuso is a little more agitated on a daily basis than Carlo Ancelotti was, but that's just their personalities. They are both great professionals."

Napoli are fifth in Serie A this season, six points adrift of unbeaten leaders Milan after nine games.

Gattuso's Napoli make the trip to bottom side Crotone on Sunday.