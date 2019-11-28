Feyenoord 2-2 Rangers: Morelos makes history but Gerrard's men a point away

Record-breaker Alfredo Morelos hit a brilliant brace but could not secure Rangers' place in the last 32 of the Europa League in a gripping 2-2 draw at Feyenoord on Thursday.

Steven Gerrard's Gers needed a first away victory in the UEFA Cup or Europa League since 2008 to progress to the knockout stage on matchday five due to Group G rivals Porto's win at Young Boys.

But despite leading through Morelos' second-half double, cancelling out Jens Toornstra's opener in a previously dominant Feyenoord display, the visitors could not hold on at De Kuip.

Morelos became the first Rangers player to score in four consecutive European matches, yet Luis Sinisterra netted a leveller, leaving the Scottish side still requiring a point against Young Boys back at Ibrox.