العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League

Europa Conference League groups confirmed

A look at Groups A-H for the 2021/22 Europa Conference League campaign!

AFP

The draw for the group stage of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League, made in Istanbul on Friday.

Full confirmation of Groups A-H can be found below:

Group A: LASK Linz, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Alashkert, HJK Helsinki 

Group B: Gent, Partizan Belgrade, Flora Tallinn, Anorthosis Famagusta 

Group C: Roma, Zorya Luhansk, CSKA Sofia, Bodo/Glimt 

Group D: AZ Alkmaar, CFR Cluj, Jablonec, Randers 

Group E: Slavia Prague, Feyenoord, Union Berlin, Maccabi Haifa 

Group F: FC Copenhagen, PAOK, Slovan Bratislava, Lincoln Red Imps

Group G: Tottenham Hotspur, Rennes, Vitesse Arnhem, Mura

Group H: FC Basel, Qarabag, Kairat Almaty, Omonia 

The group stage kicks off on September 16, with the final scheduled for Tirana’s National Stadium on May 25.

 

UEFA
Previous Europa League groups confirmed
Read
Europa League groups confirmed
Next

Latest Stories

>