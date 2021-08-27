Europa Conference League groups confirmed

The draw for the group stage of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League, made in Istanbul on Friday.

Full confirmation of Groups A-H can be found below:

Group A: LASK Linz, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Alashkert, HJK Helsinki

Group B: Gent, Partizan Belgrade, Flora Tallinn, Anorthosis Famagusta

Group C: Roma, Zorya Luhansk, CSKA Sofia, Bodo/Glimt

Group D: AZ Alkmaar, CFR Cluj, Jablonec, Randers

Group E: Slavia Prague, Feyenoord, Union Berlin, Maccabi Haifa

Group F: FC Copenhagen, PAOK, Slovan Bratislava, Lincoln Red Imps

Group G: Tottenham Hotspur, Rennes, Vitesse Arnhem, Mura

Group H: FC Basel, Qarabag, Kairat Almaty, Omonia

The group stage kicks off on September 16, with the final scheduled for Tirana’s National Stadium on May 25.