Arsenal hit the front despite Ramsey blow

Aaron Ramsey hobbled out of Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Napoli with an apparent hamstring injury.

Unai Emery's men entered the Stadio San Paolo with a 2-0 aggregate advantage, one that was embellished by Alexandre Lacazette's superb 36th-minute free-kick.

The goal came shortly after the Gunners were hit by a setback to Ramsey.

The 28-year-old Wales midfielder will join Juventus when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Ramsey could have made the final appearance of an 11-year association with Arsenal.