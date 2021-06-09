Arsene Wenger is backing Turkey to make it out of Group A and cause some upsets at Euro 2020.



"Turkey's chances are based basically on team spirit, on organisation and the kind of determination that they have shown."



Wenger also believes the form of Burak Yılmaz will be crucial for the Turks. The veteran striker scored 16 goals this season for Lille to help them to the Ligue 1 title.



"They will have to suffer because they will not always have the ball, but upfront, a guy like Yilmaz, who has done extremely well in France, he can make life difficult for every defender and he's a fantastic finisher."



"So overall, I believe they can be a surprising package. I don't rate them to be consistent enough to have a chance to win the tournament, but in group A with Italy and Wales, they have a chance. So it will be interesting for them." Added the former Arsenal coach when assessing the chances of Turkey in Group A.



