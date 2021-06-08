Arsene Wenger has expressed his respect for the Netherlands ahead of Euro 2020. The Dutch who have not played in an international tournament for seven years are looking to get out of Group C alongside Ukraine, Austria and debutants North Macedonia.



"The Netherlands have a good young generation, and they are usually not scared to dictate the game. They want the ball. They think, "We are strong. You watch us." They have always a great belief in their national team and the desire to play."



Added the former Arsenal coach when asked about the playing style of the Dutch. Whilst Wenger also singled out Memphis Depay as the main attacking outlet for the side.



"I have huge respect for Holland because it's a small country, but they always produce players and they will be mainly dependent on Depay. He can create, he can score, he can be good on set pieces, he can dribble, he can create a chance from nowhere. And it will be interesting to watch because I've seen them beating France in a very convincing way."

Matthijs de Ligt will have to bear the defensive responsibility for his country in the absence of Virgil Van Dijk and despite a tough season at Juventus, Wenger is hoping the young defender can come good at Euro 2020.



"I think he has not completely expressed what we saw at Ajax yet and defensively, at Juventus, he suffered a little bit because Chiellini was out for a long, long time, Bonucci as well. And overall, maybe the responsibility was too high for him, but he's a player with personality."



"He's a typical Dutch player because he wants the ball to play out from the back. They have that kind of belief, and even a bit arrogant and overall, I think what happened to him is part of his development. He will be the main player."



How can the Netherlands get on at Euro 2020? Follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.