Arsene Wenger has revealed his shock at Luis Enrique not selecting any Real Madrid players ahead of Euro 2020, although he did understand the reasoning of the La Roja boss.



"Spain going to a big tournament, no Real Madrid player? It's unbelievable. And I don't think it's a problem with Enrique. It's just a problem at the moment. What has happened in the last two, three years is Real Madrid is weaker, Barcelona is weaker and Spain is weaker."



Explained Wenger whilst asked about the changes of the 2012 European Champions. The former Arsenal boss did however praise the Spaniards for their previous dominance down the years.



"I personally give huge credit to Spain because it's the only team I have seen who dominated tournaments for three consecutive times."



"In 2008, they win the European Championship. 2010, they win the World Cup. 2012, they win the European Championship. I'm not seeing that before. But since then, they drop. And what you tell me, that there are no Spanish players from Real Madrid in the national team, shows that."

In conclusion, Wenger doesn't see the same power & dominance that saw Spain previously sweep all before them.

"They have an experienced manager and they've always with the technical level that is requested in the big tournaments. But you don't see that same power, that same dominance, that same confidence in the team."



