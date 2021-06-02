Follow all the action from EURO 2020 with beIN SPORTS



Arsene Wenger has labelled France as "Super favourites" for Euro 2020, thanks in part to the inclusion of Karim Benzema.



"France will be the super favourite of this tournament for many, many reasons. The main one of course is they just won the World Cup in a convincing way in Russia. But as well, it doesn't look most of the time teams win with an average age of 28 average but France is a young team. They have not peaked yet. That's why I believe that we'd be the absolute favourite as well."



Crucially for the world champions, they do not have any major injury doubts heading into the tournament and the inclusion of Karim Benzema for the first time in five years makes France even stronger in attack.



"They have no major injury as that is important, and they've appeased France by calling Benzema back. So if you imagine that you can have Mbappe, Benzema, Griezmann and all the others, Coman and so. You would say, that not only the offensive potential is exceptional, but even the offensive potential on the bench is absolutely unbelievable."



In a team brimming with talent, Wenger identified N'golo Kante as the man to watch, insisting that the Chelsea midfielder has developed his game significantly this season.



" N'Golo Kanté has added something to his game. Before he won the ball, and he made a good pass, he was an exceptional ball winner. I say an exceptional ball-winner because he wins decisive fouls without making decisive balls without making a foul."

"He is now capable now to run with the ball and to make a good pass in the final third. That's why I'm certain he’s the best midfielder all-around midfielder in Europe at the moment."

Can France go all the way at Euro 2020? Follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.