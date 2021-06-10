العربية
English
Euro 2020
UEFA Euro 2020

Ukraine 'in talks' with UEFA to reverse Euro jersey decision

By

Ukraine's football association said Thursday it was in talks with UEFA to reverse a decision by Europe's football governing body to remove a slogan from Ukraine jerseys following protests from Russia.

AFP

"Ukraine's football association is in talks with UEFA to keep in place the slogan on its jerseys," the association's press service told AFP, after UEFA said the message "Glory to our Heroes" was "clearly political in nature".
 

UEFA Euro 2020
Previous Llorente tests negative days after positive Covid
Read
Llorente tests negative days after positive Covid test
Next Goretzka out of Germany's opening Euro 2020 clash
Read
Goretzka out of Germany's opening Euro 2020 clash against France

Latest Stories

>