"Ukraine's football association is in talks with UEFA to keep in place the slogan on its jerseys," the association's press service told AFP, after UEFA said the message "Glory to our Heroes" was "clearly political in nature".
Ukraine 'in talks' with UEFA to reverse Euro jersey decision
UEFA Euro 2020