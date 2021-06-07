Subscribe to the KNOCKOUT Package June 7, 2021 14:53 It’s not too late to join the fever! Subscribe to the KNOCKOUT Package at a special price to watch the UEFA EURO 2020 and COPA AMERICA 2021. T&Cs apply. beIN SPORTS For more information. UEFA Euro 2020 Previous Euro 2020 Preview - Group B Read Next Spain line up Euro reserves in case of Covid outbr Read Latest Stories June 29, 2021 21:46 Southgate: England were immense June 28, 2021 14:45 Ronaldo 'proud' of Portugal's efforts June 22, 2021 15:59 60,000-plus fans allowed at Wembley June 22, 2021 13:07 Mount, Chilwell to isolate until June 28 June 16, 2021 19:23 Euro 2020 - Turkey 0-2 Wales - Match Report June 15, 2021 12:25 England lose reserve goalkeeper Henderson June 15, 2021 10:42 Denmark's Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital June 14, 2021 12:12 Eriksen in 'good spirits' June 11, 2021 22:02 Turkey 0-3 Italy - Match Report June 11, 2021 16:05 Ceferin: "We have to adapt to a special situation"