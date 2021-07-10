Euro 2020 final: Queen congratulates Southgate on leading England to Wembley showdown

Gareth Southgate and his England squad have the support of Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family heading into their Euro 2020 final against Italy.

England beat Denmark 2-1 after extra-time on Wednesday to book their place in the final of a major tournament for the first time since 1966, the year they won the World Cup at Wembley.

The national stadium is again the venue for England's second final, with Roberto Mancini's Italy side standing in the way of Southgate's men.

Ahead of the fixture, England's manager received a letter of support from the monarch.

"Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore, and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," read the letter, addressed to Southgate and shared on England's social media channels.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

Asked about the message in his pre-match news conference, Southgate said: "It's been fantastic to have obviously the letter from the Queen, from the Prime Minister to all the team and the recognition that players and all of the staff have gone about this in the right way.

"We had a fabulous reception with local villages at St George's Park, so you got more a sense of what's going on outside the bubble, but it comes back to tomorrow.

"We are here to win. It's important how we represent people and we are pleased that legacy is there but now we want to go and lift the trophy."