

With the first round of Euro 2020 qualification games all completed, we have decided to take a look at some key talking points from the round, to assess the state of play for the sides vying to make it to the continental championship. As ever, you can catch up on all the action from the European Qualifiers via beIN CONNECT.

England- Euro 2020 winners?

Are England creditable Euro 2020 challengers? It certainly seems so based on their opening qualification games. Two comfortable five-goal victories over the Czech Republic & Montenegro, who are arguably the Three Lions toughest opposition in group A. More encouraging for Gareth Southgate will be how Declan Rice & Calum Hudon-Odoi seamlessly stepped up to senior level with the pair impressing away in Podgorica.

You just have to look at the absentees from the squad to suggest that England have an embarrassment of riches at the moment. With the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford, Jessie Lingard, John Stones & Joe Gomez all missing of the squad through injury it’s clear that competition will be fierce to get into the side for the Nations League finals in Portugal come the summer. Southgate may have to make some difficult decisions in the summer, but it’s certainly a welcomed headache for the three lion’s boss.

France continues to impress

The World Champions are still on a roll and brushed aside Moldova and Iceland to take top spot in Group H. After lifting World Cup last summer, Didier Descamps continues to keep faith with the players that served him so well in Russia and are rightly considered favourites for the 2020 European Championship.

Les Bleu's emphatic opener in Moldova epitomized the confidence of the side, as Paul Pogba delicately chipped a ball into the path of Antoine Griezmann who rifled the ball past hapless keeper Alexei Koșelev. France eventually ran out 4-1 winners. Whilst perhaps more impressive was the perseverance of the side against Iceland, who frustrated the World Champions for large spells on Tuesday evening. Eventually, France broke down Icelandic resistance thanks to three second-half goals from Giroud, Mbpappe & Griezmann to put the gloss on a 4-0 victory.

O’Neil continues to work wonders with Northern Ireland

After a desperately bad Nations League campaign, many people had predicted the end of the road for Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neil. However, Nothern Ireland has picked up back to back wins in their opening Euro 2020 qualification group and currently sit top of Group C ahead of Germany and the Netherlands.

With two giants in the group, it was always going to be an uphill challenge but the Northern Irish have made the best possible start with victories over Estonia & Belarus. Whilst the win on Sunday evening against Belarus underlined the sides fighting spirit as Josh Magennis scored a late winner. Bigger challenges are ahead of O’Neil’s side with four crunch games home & away to Germany & Netherlands. After starting so well, don’t rule out the Northern Irish to make a second consecutive European Championship.

Mancini ushering in a new generation, with the help of a veteran

It’s safe to say that Italy is very much in a transition stage under new boss Roberto Mancini. However, two qualification wins against Finland and lowly Lichtenstein suggest that the former Manchester City tactician is managing the process well.

Central to the impressive nature of the change has been how Mancini has been able to use his squad over the last two games. Juventus teenager Moise Kean scored in both games, whilst veteran striker and current leading scorer in Serie A Fabio Quagliarella got his opportunity against Lichtenstein and bagged a brace, becoming the oldest ever Italian goal scorer in the process. You have to appreciate how Mancini is blending the squad playing exciting talent whilst also giving opportunities to inform veterans.

At 36-years old Quagliarella, may not be the answer to the Azzurri's striking problems. However, for now, the Sampdoria hit-man is the ideal striker to pass the torch on to the next generation, and Italy has all the potential to be dark horses in 2020.