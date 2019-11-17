France wrapped up their successful Euro 2020 qualification campaign with a routine 2-0 win away to Albania in Didier Deschamps' 100th game in charge, with Antoine Griezmann playing a vital role as Les Bleus secured top spot in Group H.

With Turkey – who defeated Andorra 2-0 on Sunday – still in the hunt to finish at the summit, France knew a victory would ensure they won the group and there rarely looked to be any danger of the hosts claiming a famous victory.

Griezmann, much-maligned at club level with Barcelona, was central to France's success, setting up Corentin Tolisso's headed opener before coolly slotting home their second.

Olivier Giroud saw a couple of presentable chances go to waste after the break, hitting the post with one of them, but Albania never looked capable of capitalising, allowing France to see out the win.

France were much quicker out of the blocks and went ahead after just eight minutes, as Tolisso met Griezmann's free-kick delivery from the left with a glancing header into the bottom corner.

It was then Griezmann with the decisive touch just past the half-hour mark, calmly guiding the ball into the net following Leo Dubois' low delivery into the danger zone.

Barca star Griezmann should have had a second assist late in the first half, but his unmarked club team-mate Clement Lenglet inexplicably headed over from close range.

Proceedings were rather more laborious at the start of the second half, though a well-worked move did see France go close in the 63rd minute – Wissam Ben Yedder scooping a pass to Giroud, whose volley across goal was parried away by Etrit Berisha.

Giroud went even closer 18 minutes from time when hitting a curling effort against an upright, though it had no impact on the result.