Long leaves Republic of Ireland squad with groin injury

Getty Images

Southampton striker Shane Long has left the Republic of Ireland camp due to a groin injury.

The 32-year-old has been replaced by Aiden O'Brien for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia, having failed to shake off a problem he suffered in the 2-1 win over Tottenham.

The news will not be welcomed by Premier League strugglers Southampton, who are 16th in the table with eight games left to play.

Injuries to Michael Obafemi and Danny Ings have blighted their attacking options over the past month, while Long, who has scored only once in the league this season, has also missed games due to fitness problems.

