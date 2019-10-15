English
Français
العربية
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying

Liechtenstein 0-5 Italy: Dominant triumph keeps Azzurri perfect

Roberto Mancini's Italy made it eight wins from eight in Euro 2020 qualifying Group J as they claimed an emphatic win in Liechtenstein.

Getty Images

Italy continued their perfect record in Euro 2020 qualifying as Andrea Belotti's double helped them claim an emphatic 5-0 away win over Group J minnows Liechtenstein.

Federico Bernardeschi scored as Italy secured their place at next year's finals with a 2-0 triumph over Greece on Saturday, and the Juventus winger wasted little time in making his mark on Tuesday as he rattled in the Azzurri's fastest goal since June 2013.

The Azzurri were fortunate not to have fallen behind inside the opening 60 seconds, with Dennis Salanovic proving a real menace to the visitors throughout, though Salvatore Sirigu came out on top in an entertaining duel.

Sirigu's saves set the stage for a late Italy charge that included four goals in the last 20 minutes.

Belotti made sure of the points before Alessio Romagnoli and substitute Stephan El Shaarawy got in on the act - with Italy's striker helping himself to a second in stoppage time.

 

Italy
Previous UEFA charge Bulgarian Football Union over racist c
Read
UEFA charge Bulgarian Football Union over racist chants and Nazi salutes
Next

Latest Stories