Courtois: I'm still one of the best, even if the Spanish press want to kill me

Thibaut Courtois insists he is still one of the world's best goalkeepers and has accused the Spanish media of wanting to "kill" him.

The Real Madrid man gifted the ball to Denis Cheryshev to score after being caught in possession during Thursday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Although two Eden Hazard goals eventually helped to secure a 3-1 win, Courtois' error has led to further questions over his form this season.

The former Chelsea star has failed to impress in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu and was dropped for Keylor Navas in Zinedine Zidane's first match back in charge against Celta Vigo.

However, the 26-year-old has no doubts over his abilities.

"I still consider myself one of the best, despite the Spanish press wanting to kill me," he said, according to El Espanol.

"I feel very strong. I'm calm because I train well and play well.

"It was a small mistake, but that's the life of a goalkeeper. Despite that, afterwards I stayed calm and played my game."