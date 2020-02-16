UEFA Champions League

Tottenham Vs RB Leipzig – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Tottenham will be looking to secure a favourable result ahead of the second leg when they welcome Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs finished second in Group B, six points clear of third place. Last seasons' finalists lost home and away to group winners Bayern Munich, including a thumping 7-2 defeat at home. Still, results against Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade ensured that Spurs reached the round of sixteen for a third straight season.

Recent form under boss Jose Mourinho has been impressive and the north London side are currently on a seven-game undefeated streak in all competitions. Last time out, Son Heung Min struck in stoppage time to secure a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa.

Mourinho will be well aware of the importance his side place on the Champions League, especially after their run to the final last campaign. Tottenham did strengthen in January and winger Steven Bergwijn is in contention to start on Wednesday evening. Argentine midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso also signed a permanent deal in January and should get the nod in central midfield.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Aurier, Sánchez, Alderweireld, Tanganga; Winks, Lo Celso; Bergwijn, Alli, Son; Lucas

Date- 19th February 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – HD 11 Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

RB Leipzig will be relishing their first appearance in the round of sixteen in the Champions League. The German side has been impressive domestically, and currently sit in second place just a point behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Last time out in the league, Leipzig picked up their first win in four games in all competitions with a 3-0 win over strugglers Werder Breman. Unfortunately leading scorer Timo Werner did not get on the scoresheet, but the German international has twenty goals in twenty-two Bundesliga starts this season and will be the player to watch for Leipzig.

Leipzig finished ahead of Zenit, Benfica and Lyon to top group G by three points. The feat is even more impressive when you consider that this is only the third season of European football for the German side. Interestingly seven of their eleven points came away from home in the group stage, and Coach Julian Nargelsmann will be hoping that this run can continue on Wednesday evening.

In team news, central defender Dayot Upamecano is suspended for the first-leg which is a major blow for the side. Whilst midfielders Tyler Adams and Kevin Kampl are likely to miss out with calf and ankle complaints. January signings Angeliño and Patrik Schick should keep their places in the starting line up.

RB Leipzig Predicted Team

Gulácsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Halstenberg, Angeliño; Laimer, Haidara; Forsberg, Sabitzer; Werner, Schick

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Spurs face off against RB Leipzig. You can follow all the action and the remaining Champions League games via beIN CONNECT.



