UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

You Can Watch the Live Match Stream of Real Madrid Vs Ajax via beIN CONNECT

Real Madrid will be looking to recover from defeats in back to back El Clasicos and seal their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a victory over Ajax. As ever you will be able to follow all the action from Madrid Live & Exclusive on beIN CONNECT.

After being dumped out of the Copa del Ray & cast aside in the La Liga title race at the hands of their bitter rivals the Champions League now represents the only chance of silverware for Los Blancos. Although with after winning the last three consecutive Champions League titles, Real know exactly what it takes to go all the way to what would be a 14th European Cup.

The game on Tuesday at the Berneabau takes extra significance for Santigo Solari, especially with whispers that Jose Mourinho could be the man to replace the Argentine coach in the summer.

The last time the two sides met, Real Madrid weathered the storm in Amsterdam surviving plenty of early pressure before coming away with a 2-1 win thanks to a late goal from Marco Asensio. Although a controversial VAR call did deny Ajax an opener as a Nicolás Tagliafico saw his goal disallowed as team-mate Dusan Tadic was ruled to be in an offside position.

Still, Los Blancos will be expecting to get the better of their Dutch opponents and after scoring two away goals will be confident of reaching the quarter-finals.

In team News, Captain Sergio Ramos will be absent after being handed an extended ban for deliberately picking up a booking in the first-leg. Expect Nacho to cover in central defence. Solari will also have to make a call between Gareth Bale and Lucas Vasquez. Bale hardly impressed in starting against Barca on Saturday and could be switched out for this game.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtous, Carvajal, Nacho, Veranne, Reguilón, Modric, Kroos, Casemiro, Vinicius, Vasquez, Benzema

As for Ajax, they will be looking to go past the round of sixteen for the first time in the Champions League since 2002–03. It’s been a long time since the four-time European Cup winners have reached the latter stages of the tournament and will be hoping to take advantage of their opponent’s back to back defeats.

The signs are certainly there for Ajax to pull off an upset against the reigning European Champions. The first leg underlined that Ajax has the quality to trouble Real, with Moroccan attacker Hakim Ziyech particularly impressing on the wing the last time the two sides met.

In team news, Erik ten Hag has a fully fit side to choose from expect Barca bound midfielder Frenkie de Jong to start in central midfield, whilst Dusan Tadic will lead the line as a false number nine reprising his role the last time the sides met.

Ajax Predicted Team

Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; De Jong, Schone; Neres, Van de Beek, Ziyech; Tadic

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Real Madrid look to get their season back on track when they take on Ajax in the Champions League.