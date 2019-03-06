UEFA Champions League

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Porto Vs Roma via beIN CONNECT

Goals/Highlights

Drama! VAR hands Porto a penalty, Alex Telles makes no mistake from the spot! Porto go 3-1 up and 4-3 ahead on aggregate!

Chance! Moussa Marega smashes over from close range!

Goal! Moussa Marega times his run perfectly and smashes the ball into the roof of the net! Porto lead 2-1, it's 3-3 on Aggregate!

Goal! Perotti is upended in the box! Daniele De Rossi steps up and slots the ball into the bottom corner! 1-1 on the night 2-2 on aggregate!

Goal! Francisco Soares turns it in from close range! Porto lead on the night 1-0, it's 2-2 on aggregate!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Porto! Two changes in attack! Jesus Manuel Corona and Moussa Marega come in! Lovely!

Team News! First up Roma! Five changes from the side that lost to local rivals Lazio 3-0 at the weekend! Kostas Manolas, Rick Karsdorp, Ivan Marcano, Steven Nzonzi and striker Diego Perotti all come into the side! Daniele De Rossi makes his 100th start for Roma in the Champions League.

TEAM NEWS | 📋 | Here it is...



Our starting line-up for tonight’s decisive Champions League game!



DAJE! 🐺⭐️🐺 #ASRoma #UCL pic.twitter.com/UxEFv1oSd0 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 6, 2019

The stage is set in Porto! We are kicking-off in just over 30 minutes!

It's a huge night for Daniele De Rossi who is set to play in his 100th Champions League for the side... that all-important team news is coming up!

So here we go! Can Porto defy the odds tonight? I mean based on that mascot alone, yes absolutely.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Porto Vs Roma in the Champions League. The Italians take a 2-1 lead to Portugal and will face a stern test from Porto who are currently second in Liga Nos. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in! Heaven!