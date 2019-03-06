UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley
You can watch the Live Match Stream of Porto Vs Roma via beIN CONNECT
Goals/Highlights
Drama! VAR hands Porto a penalty, Alex Telles makes no mistake from the spot! Porto go 3-1 up and 4-3 ahead on aggregate!
Chance! Moussa Marega smashes over from close range!
Goal! Moussa Marega times his run perfectly and smashes the ball into the roof of the net! Porto lead 2-1, it's 3-3 on Aggregate!
Goal! Perotti is upended in the box! Daniele De Rossi steps up and slots the ball into the bottom corner! 1-1 on the night 2-2 on aggregate!
Goal! Francisco Soares turns it in from close range! Porto lead on the night 1-0, it's 2-2 on aggregate!
Live Updates
Preamble
Now for Porto! Two changes in attack! Jesus Manuel Corona and Moussa Marega come in! Lovely!
⚽Onze inicial / Starting Eleven / Alineación: Casillas, Militão, Felipe, Pepe, Alex Telles, Otávio, Danilo, Herrera, Corona, Marega e Soares#FCPorto #FCPASR #UCL #Exceedyourself #Prozis pic.twitter.com/LbVnxt7jKp— FC Porto (@FCPorto) March 6, 2019
Team News! First up Roma! Five changes from the side that lost to local rivals Lazio 3-0 at the weekend! Kostas Manolas, Rick Karsdorp, Ivan Marcano, Steven Nzonzi and striker Diego Perotti all come into the side! Daniele De Rossi makes his 100th start for Roma in the Champions League.
TEAM NEWS | 📋 | Here it is...— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 6, 2019
Our starting line-up for tonight’s decisive Champions League game!
DAJE! 🐺⭐️🐺 #ASRoma #UCL pic.twitter.com/UxEFv1oSd0
The stage is set in Porto! We are kicking-off in just over 30 minutes!
The stage... 🏟#ASRoma #UCL #PortoRoma pic.twitter.com/Z6IYrsfHQm— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 6, 2019
It's a huge night for Daniele De Rossi who is set to play in his 100th Champions League for the side... that all-important team news is coming up!
Tonight we bring up the century... ⭐️— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 6, 2019
#ASRoma #UCL #PortoRoma pic.twitter.com/CBgJr3ixNC
So here we go! Can Porto defy the odds tonight? I mean based on that mascot alone, yes absolutely.
Mestre de Cerimónias 🔵⚪#FCPorto #FCPASR #UCL #Draco pic.twitter.com/OSnsLKCkaK— FC Porto (@FCPorto) March 6, 2019
Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Porto Vs Roma in the Champions League. The Italians take a 2-1 lead to Portugal and will face a stern test from Porto who are currently second in Liga Nos. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in! Heaven!