UEFA Champions League

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has praised the efforts of his side, despite losing 1-0 to Premier League rivals Tottenham. A Son Heung-min strike twelve minutes from time proved to be the difference, handing Spurs a slender advantage heading into the second leg in Manchester next week.

Guardiola urged his side to show their quality in the second leg insisting that they will have to be at their very best to overturn the deficit and progress to the semi-finals. "It’s Champions League, the result is what it is, nobody expected it would be easy and you have to show it in the next game if you want to go through."

Overall City had the vast majority of possession and chances in the contest and was denied an opening goal from the penalty spot by Hugo Loris. Guardiola was quick to suggest that all is to play for in the second leg.

"The game was really good, we played really well in a difficult and we were more in control in the second half we didn’t concede anything. It was a good performance from our side, but this is the Champions League so that is the challenge. We lost but we have the second game and we will see what will happen."

When asked about his plans for the second leg, the Spanish coach stressed that he will be focusing on the Premier League game against Crystal Palace on the weekend.

"We have to prepare for Crystal Palace, not Tottenham."

