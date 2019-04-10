UEFA Champions League



Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen has insisted that their 1-0 win over Manchester United counts for nothing if Barcelona are unable to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Talking about the win with beIN SPORTS the German keeper stressed that only a victory in six days time will be good enough for his side.

“Happy with the result, for the rematch, it will be good we will be playing at home with a small advantage but we want to go into the game and win it.”

Whilst ter Stegen heralded the defence, who didn’t even concede a shot from United during the game. “I think we did well as a team, we scored at the right moment. Later United got stronger which was difficult to play through when we had the ball at the end we did well having the ball and having more possession and creating more chances.”

Last season Barcelona were sensationally dumped out by Roma on away goals, and the Barca keeper stressed that his side had learnt from that defeat. “We know that it doesn’t mean anything having a good first-leg so we need to be concentrated and fully focused on what is coming and I am sure we have learnt the lesson from last year.”

You can hear more from the Barca number one in the video above.

