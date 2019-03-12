UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Manchester City cruised into the Champions League quarter-finals as Sergio Aguero's brace sparked a 7-0 home thumping of Schalke and crushing 10-2 aggregate victory.

Pep Guardiola's men sat firmly in the driving seat after a come-from-behind 3-2 success in Gelsenkirchen last month and they were never in danger of letting the lead slip against a passive opponent.

Aguero struck twice and Leroy Sane once in the space of seven first-half minutes before Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Sailva, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus humiliated the visitors after half-time.

Schalke, who are in danger of Bundesliga relegation, seemed resigned to their fate from the outset as they sat deep and invited a second-leg defeat that casts a doubt over Domenico Tedesco's future.

Goals

Gabriel Jesus right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané with a through ball.

Bernardo Silva left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

Raheem Sterling right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

Goal! Leroy Sane scores against his former side! That's three goals in seven minutes for City!

Goal! Aguero at the double, Sterling backheels to Aguero who smashes it through the keeper's legs! 2-0!

Goal! Penalty! Bernardo is bundled down in the box. Sergio Aguero steps up, and chips the ball into the net! Game, Set, Match City!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Schalke! Four changes! Yevhen Konoplyanka, Benjamin Stambouli, Guido Burgstaller and Breel Embolo come into the side.

Team News in for Manchester City! It's a change in defence with Danilio coming into the side, John Stones is fit enough to make the bench. Leroy Sane faces his former side after scoring in the first leg

The Schalke fans have flooded Manchester! Can the German side shock City!

The Eithad is looking fine ahead of the big game!

🏟️ City of Manchester Stadium 😍😍😍



😮 @ManCity have won 16 of their last 18 games in all competitions...#UCL pic.twitter.com/iMuj1DxkvQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2019

Hello! Can City progress to the Quarter-finals of the Champions League? We are underway at 23:00 Mecca!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Manchester City Vs Schalke in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's men are in the driving seat heading into the second leg after winning 3-2 in Germany and should be progressing into the final eight of the Champions League. As ever you can join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game.