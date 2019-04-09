UEFA Champions League

Hugo Loris & Son Heung-min praised their fans for the role they played in Spurs 1-0 win over Manchester City. Both players had decisive roles in the contest with Loris saving a Sergio Aguero penalty early in the first half before Son scored towards the end of the second half to give Spurs a slender advantage heading into the second leg.

Loris, was quick to salute the victory after the game. "It’s a big help, the crowd pushed us to the end. It was tough and we rode it by effort and it’s a good win."

Son proved to be the difference maker scoring with 12 minutes left to play. The South Korean was quick to thank the fans and the atmosphere created in the new state of the art stadium.

"As a team, we never give up until 90 minutes we fight. It was a difficult game, but we deserved to win and we were more clinical than them. I like this stadium it’s amazing to play here and I'm grateful to have these teammates and great fans."

The tie could have been completely different had Sergio Aguero converted his penalty, however, Loris came up with a strong save to deny the Argentine attacker. Speaking after the game, Loris admitted that the save gave his side more energy although admitted that he did not see the handball by Danny Rose.

"I don’t know to be honest I didn’t see. Its part of the game we have to accept that. Thanks, we didn’t concede the penalty . We stayed in the game and gave us more energy in the game."