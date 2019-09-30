Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Stream of Liverpool Vs Red Bull Salzburg via beIN CONNECT

Liverpool will be looking to pick up their first points of the season in the Champions League when Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg visit Anfield on Wednesday evening. The Reds fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Napoli in their opening game, however, they will face a stern test against a Salzburg side who thumped Genk 6-2 on their return to the Champions League.

Domestically Liverpool made it six wins from six with a hard-earned 1-0 win over Sheffield United. Georginio Wijnaldum scored twenty minutes from time to secure the points, as the Reds registered their ninth win in ten games in all competitions.

Three goals and three assists mark Roberto Firmino as the main man in the Liverpool attack. The striker’s unselfish play has marked him out in recent weeks, and the Brazilian international will have a crucial role to play on Wednesday are to return to winning ways in the Champions League.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Adrian; Robertson, van Dijk, Matip Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah

When – Wednesday 2nd October

Where – Anfield

Channel – HD 11

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 22:00

As for Salzburg, they perhaps registered the biggest shock result from the first round of games with their comprehensive 6-2 win over Genk. Norwegian teenager Erling Haaland hit a hat-trick in the rout, prompting the youngster to be linked with some of Europe’s best sides.

Domestically Salzburg has been imperious, much like their opponents on Wednesday evening. Eight wins from nine league games have seen the Die Mozartstädter already open up a five-point lead at the top for the table. Last time out Sékou Koïta grabbed a brace as Salzburg defeated Austria Wein 4-1.

Erling Haaland did not play at the weekend and is facing a race to be fit for the Anfield clash. The teenager already has eleven goals in just eight Austrian Bundesliga appearances, and providing he can be fit in time will be the dangerman for Salzburg.

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted Team

Stankovic, Nissen, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer, Bernede, Junuzivic, Takumi, Szoboszlai, Hwang, Haaland

You can follow Liverpool Vs Red Bull Salzburg via beIN CONNECT.

