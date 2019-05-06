UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley



Liverpool has a mountain to climb if they are to reach the 2019 Champions League final on Tuesday evening as they look to overturn a 3-0 first-leg defeat against Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could be disappointed with last week’s scoreline having pushed Barca back for the majority of the second half. However, Leo Messi made his mark on the contest with the 599th & 600th goals for the Catalans to put the tie virtually beyond doubt.

Still, Liverpool will be buoyed on by a rowdy Anfield crowd who have not quite given up on the prospect of a second consecutive Champions League final. Should Liverpool get an early goal, they could build up enough momentum for one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history.

The task for the Reds is made even harder by the absence of two key attackers. After suffering a head injury in the 3-2 win against Newcastle Mohamed Salah has been ruled out, whilst Roberto Firmino will also be absent. This means that Klopp could turn to Daniel Sturridge & Xherdan Shaqiri to come into the side.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Origi, Mane

As for Barcelona, they are in the box-seat for their first Champions League final since 2015 and are on for a treble. The Catalans are no stranger to squandering three-goal leads in the Champions League and crashed out last season at the quarter-final stage after giving up a three goal margin to Roma.

Ernesto Valverde will be stressing the importance of getting on with the task at hand on Tuesday evening, knowing full well that one away goal will all but assure their place in the final. This season Barca has been no strangers in getting results in England this campaign having defeated Spurs 4-2 during the group stage and edging Manchester United at the quarter-final stage.

Having already secured the La Liga title, Barca rested the whole side against relegation-threatened Celta Vigo. Without the likes of Suarez, Messi & Pique Barcelona struggled and lost 2-0. However, the result is of little consequence, although it was an important chance to rest key men for the decisive clash at Anfield.

In team news, Barca has one major injury doubt with Ousmane Dembele unlikely to take part after injuring himself against Celta. This should mean that Phillipe Coutinho should start against his former side. Elsewhere Sergi Roberto & Nelson Samedo will battle it out for a place at right back.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Vidal; Messi, Suarez, Coutinho

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Liverpool look to overhaul Barcelona to progress to a second straight Champions League final. As ever, you can follow all the action on beIN SPORTS.