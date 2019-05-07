UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Doubles from Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum fired Liverpool into their second consecutive Champions League final as Barcelona collapsed to an improbable 4-0 humiliation at Anfield.

Facing a daunting 3-0 deficit, Origi made light of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino's absence from the Liverpool forward line by poaching a seventh-minute opener.

Jurgen Klopp's side kept the contest at a pace frenetic enough that Barcelona were rarely allowed to settle and Wijnaldum's quickfire brace before the hour had the locals in raptures.

It was a night for unlikely heroes and Trent Alexander-Arnold's quickly taken corner allowed Origi to smash high into the net 11 minutes from time – inflicting a humbling upon LaLiga champions Barca and the great Lionel Messi even more punishing than their surrender at Roma in last season's quarter-final.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Divok Origi?! Barcelona switch off on the corner and Alexander-Arnold drills the ball to the Belgian who finds the top corner! WOW!

Goal! WOW! Comeback on!? Georginio Wijnaldum at the double makes it 3-3 on aggregate!

Goal! Georginio Wijnaldum comes on at half-time and makes the difference, his shot slides just under ter Stagen! Game on!

Chance! van Dijk flicks a corner goalward, ter Stagen is equal to the backheel with a sprawling save!

Chance! Leo Messi drills a shot just wide!

Chance! Andrew Robertson strikes! ter Stagen pushes the ball away!

Goal! Liverpool score early! Henderson's shot is pushed out by ter Stagen but it's into the path of Divok Origi who taps in from close range!

Peep! We are underway at Anfield!

Live Updates

Preamble

Barcelona fans have nothing to be nervous about tonight... do they?

The players look calm enough in the warm-up ... But how are your nerves holding up? 🙂 or 😬?

🔵🔴 #LFCBarça pic.twitter.com/nsmhOkfx5j — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 7, 2019

Mohamed Salah & Roberto Firmino won't b playing for Liverpool tonight! At least they'll be in the stands cheering their side on!

A classy gesture from Barcelona earlier today, honouring the victims of the Hillsborough disaster.

You’ll never walk alone pic.twitter.com/s3xltjUc2K — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 7, 2019

Now for Barcelona. More of the same from Ernesto Valverde who picks the same side that defeated Liverpool 3-0 last week. Keep an eye out for number 10. Apparently, he is quite good.

Team news is in! Liverpool first up. We already knew the Reds would be without Mohamed Salah & Roberto Firmino, and are replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

🔴 #UCL team news 🔴@RhianBrewster9 named in the matchday squad for the first time this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain ruled out as a precaution due to a slight muscle strain. https://t.co/FkXEPiCEta — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2019

The atmosphere at Anfield is going to be electric! Don't believe me? Just ask Arsene Wenger!

Liverpool has arrived! Can they do the impossible tonight? It's going to be harder without Salah & Firmino who were ruled out yesterday! Team news to follow!

A little insight into the Barca changing room this evening! An away goal all but assures the Catalans a place in the Champions League final.

So here we go! It's a huge evening of Champions League football in prospect can Liverpool pull off a huge shock tonight? Just imagine it!

The comeback is always greater than the setback.#UCLpic.twitter.com/WuNeTtxAiG — LFC USA (@LFCUSA) May 7, 2019

Good evening, welcome to the Live Updates for Liverpool Vs Barcelona! It's a huge night in prospect at Anfield as the Reds seek to overturn a 3-0 deficit. So join me for all the updates from the big game including the build-up, team news, live match commentary and yes even the goals on the night! We also have Jose Mourinho at beIN SPORTS so expect some choice cuts from the Special One in the blog!