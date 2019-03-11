Mitch Freeley

Juventus will be looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit when they welcome Atletco Madrid to J-stadium on Tuesday evening. The Italian giants are facing the possibility of joining Real Madrid in being dumped out of the competition at the round of sixteen and will be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to pull the side out of trouble. As ever, you can watch all of the action with beIN SPORTS.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Atleti the emphasis is firmly on Juve to make it count on the European stage. It’s no secret in Turin that winning the Champions League is the priority this season, especially after seven years of domestic dominance in Serie A. Another step was made at the weekend with the 4-1 thrashing of Udinese. Teenage striker Moise Kean marked his first league start with a brace as Max Allegri rested a number of key players ahead of Tuesday's game.

With Napoli drawing 1-1 away to Sassuolo, Juve has a huge 18 point lead at the top of the table, and could feasibly wrap up the league title against AC Milan at the start of April. In injury news, both Douglas Costa & Sami Khedira are long term absentees, otherwise, Allegri has a fully fit side to choose from.

After losing his cool against Atletico, the game on Tuesday is a chance for redemption for big-money summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar was brought in essentially to win the Champions League for Juventus and will need to prove his worth. Surprisingly, Ronaldo has only scored once this season for Juve in the Champions League and will now have to deliver as we head into the business end of the tournament.

Juventus Predicted Team

Szczęsny, De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Matuidi, Pjanic, Bentancur, Dybala, Mandzukic, Ronaldo

As for Atletico, they will be confident of getting a result in Turin and progress to the quarter-finals. Second half goals from defenders Jose Gimenez & Diego Godin swung the tie towards Diego Simeone's side. Atleti is widely expected to play on the back foot, relying on the likes of Godin and Gimenez to win the aerial battle.

With the Champions League Final taking place at the Wanda Metropolitano, Atletico has an extra incentive to progress all the way. More importantly, the side has been a fine run of form in recent weeks and have strung together a run of five consecutive games, whilst not conceding a single goal during that time Juventus should be concerned.

With an eye on the midweek fixture, Atleti fielded a weakened team and still ran out 1-0 winners against Leganes. Saul scored five minutes after the break to keep his side firmly in second place. In Injury news, Simeone is facing a mini-crisis, particularly in defence. Lucas Hernandez & Filipe Luis are expected to be out whilst a late fitness test will be given to Diego Godin. Striker Diego Costa is also an injury doubt, whilst midfielder Thomas Partey is suspended for the game.

Atletico Predicted Team

Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Gimenez, Arias, Koke, Rhodri, Saul, Lemar, Griezmann, Morata

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Juventus look to buck the odds and progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. As ever, you can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.