UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick as Juventus produced a stunning Champions League comeback, winning 3-0 at home against Atletico Madrid to progress to the quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

A VAR review denied Juve a fourth-minute opener, but Ronaldo's first header of the game gave them hope and the Serie A leaders drew level in the tie thanks to the Portugal superstar's aerial power again.

The excellent Federico Bernardeschi then drove into the penalty area and was brought down by Angel Correa, with Ronaldo stepping up with four minutes to go to convert the spot-kick and down Atletico Madrid yet again.

Ronaldo has now scored 25 goals against Atletico in his career, with the former Real Madrid forward's treble on Tueday denying his old club's city rivals the chance to play in this season's final at their Wanda Metropolitano home.

Goals

Goal! Juventus 3, Atlético de Madrid 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal! Juventus 2, Atlético de Madrid 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by João Cancelo with a cross.

Goal! Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juve a lifeline with a textbook header!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for Juventus! As expected, Ronaldo is in attack! Leonardo Spinazzola makes his debut at the back!

Team news is in! First up Atletico! Fresh from both scoring in the first leg, Godin & Giminez both play in in defence. Griezmann & Morata start upfront.

The Juventus dressing room is looking spick and span ahead of the game!

Atletico have arrived! One hour till kick off! Team news incoming!

Don't call it a comeback! Although Juve will be hoping to upset the odds tonight!

So here we are can Juventus complete mission impossible? We are set for kick-off at 23:00 Mecca!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Juventus Vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Juventus have it all to do as they look to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid. Can Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Juve or will Atletico hold on to book their place in the quarters? As ever you can join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game.