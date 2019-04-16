UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Ajax dumped Juventus out of the Champions League as a stunning 2-1 second-leg victory at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday completed a famous 3-2 quarter-final triumph.

Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt scored either side of half-time to overturn Cristiano Ronaldo's opener and send the Eredivisie side through to the last four of the competition for the first time since 1997.

The Bianconeri appeared on course to progress after Ronaldo, on target in last week's 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, nodded them ahead in contentious circumstances.

But Erik ten Hag's thrilling young side took command thereafter and collected another high-profile scalp having already ended Real Madrid’s reign in the previous round.

Ajax lost Noussair Mazraoui, deputising for suspended left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, to an early ankle injury and fortune further abandoned them in the 28th minute.

Leonardo Bonucci's arm to the face of a stumbling Joel Veltman went unpunished despite a VAR review, meaning Ronaldo's thumping header from Miralem Pjanic's corner was allowed to stand.

The equaliser arrived in quick time, however. Van de Beek cushioned Hakim Ziyech's shot and, kept onside by Mattia De Sciglio, tucked away the one-on-one opportunity.

Wojciech Szczesny made two excellent saves, first from Ziyech and then Van de Beek, in a one-sided 20 minutes after the interval, yet the goalkeeper could do nothing about De Ligt's commanding header, the teenage defender soaring above Alex Sandro and Daniele Rugani.

David Neres fluffed a golden chance to put the tie beyond doubt and the influential Ziyech had a stunner disallowed for offside as Ajax continued to dominate, with Juve's late appeals for handball against Daley Blind going unheard as the Serie A champions were sensationally knocked out on home turf.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Matthijs de Ligt with a towering header to give Ajax the lead! We might have a shock on the cards! Juve need two goals to progress as it stands!

Chance! Ajax are pushing for a second here! Pjanic gets a vital touch to turn away Tadic's cross!

Chance! What an opportunity for Hakim Ziyech! Wojciech Szczęsny throws up an arm to deny the Ajax attacker!

Goal! Ajax hit back! Donny van de Beek beats the offside trap and slots the ball into the bottom corner! After a VAR check it's given!

Goal! Cristiano Ronaldo heads Juve into the lead! (After a quick VAR check) it's given!

Chance! Dybala cracks a shot from distance! André Onana is equal to it!

Peep! We are underway in Turin!

Live Commentary

Preamble

Snappy passing from CR7. He is the man for the big occasion in the Champions League!

Dusan Tadic had a stormer away to Real Madrid in the last round. Can the former Southampton man do the business tonight?

Now for Ajax! One forced change with Noussair Mazraoui coming in for Nicolas Tagliafico who is suspended! Frenkie De Jong starts despite limping off injured at the weekend.

Team News Time! First up Juve! Dybala leads the line replacing Mario Mandzukic. Emre Can slots into midfield replacing Rodrigo Bentacur and Mattia De Sciglio is in for Joao Cancelo at right-back.

The final preparations are complete! Allianz Stadium is looking perfect! We kick-off in just under 40 minutes!

Inside the Ajax changing room! After injuring his hamstring at the weekend Frenkie de Jong looks like he might be starting!

Juve have arrived! The likes of Manchester United & Real Madrid have defeated the Italian giants at home in the Champion League in recent years.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged yet another Champions League goal in the first leg, can he do the same tonight? (Of course he will)

So here we go! Can this youthful Ajax side dump out Juventus? Anything can happen in the Champions League! We kick-off at 22:00 Mecca!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Juventus Vs Ajax. Can Ajax dump out another European giant and shock Juve on home soil? Join me for Live Updates from the big game including Match Commentary, Team News & Goals from the big match.