Saturday evening will see two Premier League giants battle it out in Madrid for the Champions League trophy. Both sides produced historic comebacks in their respective semi-final games and will be looking to lift the trophy. As ever, you will be able to follow all the action via beIN CONNECT & as an added bonus we will also have Jose Mourinho & Arsene Wenger in our Arabic studio.

Tottenham head into arguably their biggest ever game in their history, following a dramatic fightback against Ajax. Spurs found themselves 3-0 down on aggregate to Ajax before Lucas Moura hit a hat-trick to seal one of the most unlikely comebacks in the Champions League.

Spurs knocked out Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City & Ajax on the route to the final, and will now be eyeing the scalp of Liverpool. A victory in the final would be the first trophy for the North London side in 11 years and the first major trophy for boss Mauricio Pochettino who has seemingly worked miracles with the thread bear squad he has at his disposal.

This is a first ever Champions League final for the Lillywhites, however, they do have form in beating English sides in European finals having defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first ever UEFA Cup during the 1971-72 season. That could be a source of comfort for fans ahead of the game at the Wanda Metropolitano.

In team news, the focus has been around Harry Kane and his race to be fit in time for the final after suffering an ankle injury in the quarter-final first leg against Man City. The England striker has returned to full training with the side, and now Pochettino must make the all-important call to start Kane. If Kane was to return to the side, it could mean that hat-trick hero Moura could drop to the bench.

Elsewhere, the quartet of Harry Winks, Davinson Sanchez, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose should all be passed fit to play some part in the contest.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Winks; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

As for Liverpool, they will be looking to avenge last season’s defeat to Real Madrid in the final and go all the way to lift the European Cup for the sixth time. Liverpool comes into the contest as favourites, and it will be interesting how Jurgen Klopp and his players adapt to this role reversal from the Kiev final.

Not to be outdone, Liverpool also sealed their progression to the final with a memorable fightback victory over Barcelona. Having lost the first leg 3-0 not many people gave the Reds a chance to progress. However, it was yet a famous European night under the lights at Anfield as Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners thanks to a brace from Divok Origi & substitute Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool’s route to the final saw victories over the likes of Bayern Munich, Porto & Barcelona and after going so close in the Premier League, Klopp’s side will be hungry for continental success to underline their undoubted quality.

Historically, Liverpool are well known for their exploits in the Champions League, having won the trophy five times. However, under Klopp, they have failed to lift a trophy in any of the finals they have reached together. Liverpool fans will be hoping that will all change on Saturday evening.

In team news, Roberto Firmino should be fit enough to start alongside Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah. This would mean that semi-final hero Divok Origi would have to settle for a place on the bench. Having missed the semi-final second leg against Barcelona, Andrew Robertson is contention to start having recovered from a calf injury. The game has come too late for Naby Keita, who will likely watch from the stands.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

With the biggest prize in European football on the line, the stakes can't get any higher. It promises to be a fascinating battle as Spurs and Liverpool face off for Champions League glory.


