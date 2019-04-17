UEFA Champions League

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen reflected on his sides epic away goal victory over Manchester City to set up a Champions League semi-final against former side Ajax.

The Danish midfielder spoke after the game, labelling a frantic opening 11 minutes which brought four goals as a "nightmare and a dream"

"As a fan and as a player, this was everyone's nightmare and everyone's dream in one game. It was incredible to be a part of and we are happy and pleased that we are part of the winning side."

"It was like a training game, a weird basketball game every chance was a goal. The game had pressure all the way through from them to us back and forth it was not fun but it was fun." You can here more from Eriksen in the interview above