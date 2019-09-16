UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

After lifting the 2011-12 Champions League trophy, Frank Lampard makes his Champions League managerial debut for Chelsea. After a stuttering start to the season, it seems that Lampard has now got to grips with the task at hand at Stamford Bridge.

Last weekend, the Blues secured a second league win of the season with an impressive 5-2 victory away to Wolves. Tammy Abraham bagged a first hat-trick in the top flight as Chelsea prepared for Valencia in some style.

Lampard will be looking to make a solid start in the Champions League and will be hoping for more of the same from Abraham. The 21-year old has seemingly settled in his role in leading the line for Chelsea, seven goals in five Premier League games would certainly indicate that.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Arrizabalaga; Zouma, Christensen, Tomori; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

Channel – HD 12

Kick-Off – 22:00

As for Valencia, they are with a new manager following the sacking of long-term boss Marcelino last week. It was a shock of many fans of Los Che, who had seen their side reach the semi-finals of the Europa League and lift the Copa del Ray last season. However, an argument with Singapore based owner Peter Lim abruptly ended his tenure with the side.

Former Real Madrid assistant Albert Celades was quickly hired, but there was little the 43-year-old coach could do as Valencia fell to a heavy 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in his opening game in charge. It was a harsh learning curve for Celades, who will have to learn quickly again as his side face off against last season’s Europa League winners.

Veteran defender Ezequiel Garay was one of the biggest supporters of Marcelino, but now the Argentinian will have to focus on helping his side get a clean sheet away from home. If the 32-year old can keep a youthful blues side quiet, then the new boss may get the result he so desperately craves.

Valencia Predicted Team

Cillessen; Wass, Garay, Paulista, Gaya; Torres, Coquelin, Kondogbia, Parejo, Guedes; Rodrigo

