UEFA Champions League

Match Report

Ross Barkley missed a late penalty as Chelsea's Champions League campaign under Frank Lampard began with a 1-0 loss to Valencia in Group H.

Valencia's off-the-field issues have overshadowed their on-field exploits since Marcelino's sacking last week, but Albert Celades' side bounced back from their 5-2 defeat to Barcelona with a resilient performance at Stamford Bridge.

With Jasper Cillessen in fine form and Mason Mount's injury having compounded Chelsea's frustrations, the Blues' frailties were exposed once more when Rodrigo Moreno prodded in Dani Parejo's free-kick with16 minutes remaining.

VAR came to Chelsea's rescue when the referee decided to award the hosts a spot-kick for a Daniel Wass handball, but substitute Barkley - who overruled Willian to take the penalty - struck the bar.

Fresh from his hat-trick against Wolves, Tammy Abraham should have done better in the sixth minute when he latched onto Cesar Azpilicueta's cross - Cillessen making the save.

Chelsea was dealt a blow soon after, Mount's Champions League debut cut short as he failed to overcome an ankle injury inflicted by Francis Coquelin's robust challenge.

Willian's volley drew a brilliant stop out of Cillessen on the stroke of half-time and Valencia's goalkeeper had more work to do when he kept out Marcos Alonso's free-kick.

But just after Lampard had gambled in throwing on Olivier Giroud for Kurt Zouma, Valencia struck.

Having stolen a march on his markers, Rodrigo just managed to make enough contact on Parejo's superb pass.

Chelsea's fortunes looked to have turned with four minutes remaining when referee Cuneyt Cakir handed them a lifeline having looked at the touch-line screen, but Barkley failed to keep his composure.

Goals/Highlights

Missed penalty! After a VAR check, Chelsea win a penalty! Ross Barkley steps up and smashes his shot against the crossbar!

Goal! Rodrigo strikes! A well-worked free-kick is knocked towards the near-post and the striker slams the ball into the net! Valencia have the lead late on!

Chance! Marcus Alonso drills a free-kick towards the bottom corner, Jasper Cillessen scrambles the ball away!

Chance! We are back underway at Stamford Bridge! A well-worked corner by Valencia is blazed over by Kevin Gamero!

Peep! 0-0 at the break! Mason Mount was subbed early on, a big blow for Frank Lampard's men, but Willian has looked lively for the Blues! What will happen in the second half?

Chance! Wilian blazes a shot well over the bar on the breakaway!

Bad news Chelsea fans! Mason Mount is taking an early bath after being on the wrong end of a rough tackle from Francis Coquelin!

The Frank Lampard era in the Champions League begins NOW!

Live Updates

Preamble

Chelsea are back in the big time! How far can Frank Lampard go in the Champions League?

The Valencia boys have arrived some time ago, but this slick video will show you that in sweet, sweet HD!

New boots for Tammy Abraham tonight! With his start to the season, don't bet against him bagging another!

Now for Valencia! Keep an eye out for French striker Kevin Gramero, he will lead the line with Rodrigo!

Team News! First up Chelsea! Tammy Abraham keeps his place in the side from scoring a hat-trick, as does young midfielder Mason Mount!

Here is that Champions League anthem to get you in the mood! Not long to kick-off now!

The reigning Europa League Champions are back in the big time! Can Frank Lampard inspire the Blues to victory tonight?

Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin knows a thing or two about playing Chelsea! Can the Frenchman be the difference tonight for Los Che?

Hello! The Chelsea boys have arrived!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Chelsea Vs Valencia in the Champions League! Blues boss Frank Lampard makes his Champions League debut against a Valencia side who will also have rookie coach Albert Celades on the sidelines. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!