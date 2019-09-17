UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Lionel Messi's second-half return from injury was not enough to inspire Barcelona to Champions League victory at Borussia Dortmund as Marc-Andre ter Stegen played a vital role in securing a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

Talismanic forward Messi made his first appearance of the season after recovering from a calf injury, though he was a peripheral figure for Barca, who only secured a point thanks to Ter Stegen saving Marco Reus' penalty.

Dortmund edged a first half that was cagier than many might have expected from a contest between two typically free-flowing sides, though proceedings were more stretched after the break.

Reus spurned a glorious chance to give the hosts the lead in the 57th minute when seeing his spot-kick kept out by Ter Stegen and then Julian Brandt hit the crossbar from long distance as Barca held on to a point.

Dortmund began the brighter of the two sides, but Barca crafted the first opening as Gerard Pique's glancing header in the 13th minute flashed right across the face of goal.

They had to rely on Ter Stegen to remain level 12 minutes later, however, the German thwarting Reus from close range after he latched on to Thorgan Hazard's incisive disguised pass.

Dortmund went close again six minutes before half-time, but Jadon Sancho fired just over from 20 yards after being teed up by Paco Alcacer at the end of well-worked counter.

Ter Stegen was Barca's saviour once more just before the hour mark, producing a brilliant save down to his left to save Reus' penalty after Nelson Semedo had trodden on Sancho's foot.

Messi was introduced soon after for the quiet Ansu Fati, who became Barca's youngest player in the Champions League.

Dortmund still looked livelier, as Alcacer and Reus shot over from close range, before Brandt's 30-yard drive hit the bar, but Barca escaped unscathed.

Goals/Highlights

Penalty Save! Marc-André ter Stegen keeps Barca in the contest with a save to deny Marco Reus!

Peep! 0-0 at the break! A stalemate in Dortmund so far!

Peep! We are underway in Dortmund!

Live Updates

Preamble

Barcelona taking in the sights of the Westfalen! Kick-off in 20 minutes!

How about this for a warm-up atmosphere!

🔥 Warm-Up!



Als müsste sich hier heute jemand heiß machen. 🤩#BVBBARCA pic.twitter.com/waOVRIBDxa — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) September 17, 2019

A quick reminder that Leo Messi is on the bench tonight for Barca! Somehow I get the feeling we'll see him tonight!

All things being well, we should be underway at 22:00 Mecca. In the meanwhile, just marvel at that Dortmund kit! A design classic!

Locker Room Set ✅ pic.twitter.com/nRzvsjffVU — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 17, 2019

Confirmation then that Anus Fati is the youngest ever Barca player in the Champions League, what a feeling for the young man!

👏 With 1⃣6⃣ years and 3⃣5⃣1⃣ days, Ansu Fati is the youngest Barça player in the history to make his debut in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/mQcc9ez9nr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 17, 2019

Now for Barcelona! Messi makes the bench! Whilst 16-year old Ansu Fati starts in attack, becoming the youngest ever player to represent Barca in the Champions League! WOW!

Team News! First up Dortmund! English winger Jadon Sancho starts! As does summer signing Thorgan Hazard! Former Barcelona striker Paco Alcácer leads the line!

Here is that Champions League anthem to get you in the mood! Not long to kick-off now!

Barcelona look ready to go! Team news incoming! I wonder if Messi will start tonight?!

👕 The dressing room is ready for the Champions League debut! ✨

😍 Do you want to win the 3rd kit?

Participate now!

👇👇👇https://t.co/ZVViLZS51p pic.twitter.com/mSsmqBiKUp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 17, 2019

Ready BVB fans?! I'm expecting a special atmosphere at the Westfalen tonight!

We write our own history.

This is where heroes are born.



We Are Borussia Dortmund 💛 pic.twitter.com/RVb8qoVLEJ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 17, 2019

So here we go! Barcelona have some breaking kit news for us!

💫 Premiere night! 💫

👕 Our first match with the third kit! 😍#alwaysBarcelona pic.twitter.com/grWjgI372K — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 17, 2019

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Borussia Dortmund Vs Barcelona in the Champions League. We have quite the match in prospect as Dortmund, who have impressed in the recent weeks who take on an out of sorts Barcelona side desperate to succeed in the Champions League. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!