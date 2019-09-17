UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Atletico Madrid will be looking for a measure of revenge over Juventus on Wednesday evening when the two sides face off in their opening game of the Champions League. Juve progressed to the quarter-finals at the expense of Diego Simone’s side last year, so it should be a feisty encounter between the two sides.

It was hardly the best warm-up for Atletico at the weekend, as they suffered their first defeat of the season away to Real Sociedad. Martin Ødegaard and Nacho Vidal were amongst the goals for the Basque country club.

Following the departure of Antione Grizmann to La Liga rivals Barcelona, Atleti moved to capture exciting teenage attacker João Félix from Benfica. At just 19 years of age, the youngster has quickly settled to life in Madrid with impressive showings in his first games with the squad. Felix has already shown that he thrives on the European stage scoring a hat-trick last season with Benfica in the Europa League and the Portuguese star could have a crucial say in Atleti riding high in Europe again.

Atlético Madrid Predicted Team

Adan; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Saul, Lemar; Felix, Costa

When – Wednesday 18th September

Where – Wanda Metropolitano

Kick-Off – 22:00

It’s been no secret that Juve is in desperate need of Europe’s top trophy to cement their legacy after already picking up eight consecutive Serie A titles. This summer has been busy in Turin, with plenty of new faces including the likes of Adrian Rabiot, Arran Ramsey and Mathius de Lict already bolstering an already impressive side.

Juventus dropped points for the first time over the weekend in a 0-0 stalemate against Fiorentina. It was a worryingly under par performance from Juve, who will be looking to step things up against Atleti, as they look to reach the latter stages in this competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the man for the big occasion, and the Portuguese star will be chomping that the bit to win a sixth Champions League. Often rested in the league before group games, Ronaldo will be primed and ready to fire Juventus into the latter stages. Ronaldo has always enjoyed the Champions League and the competition’s all-time leading goal scorer will be looking to add to his formidable tally of 126 goals during the 2019/20 tournament.

Juventus Predicted Team

Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Bernardeschi, Rabiot, Khedira, Matuidi; Ronaldo, Higuain

