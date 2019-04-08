UEFA Champions League

Mitch Freeley

Ajax will be looking to continue their memorable run in the Champions League when they welcome Juventus to the Johan Cruijff ArenA. As ever, you will be able to follow all the action from Ajax Vs Juventus live & exclusive with beIN SPORTS.

After sensationally dumping out defending champions Real Madrid in the round of sixteen, Ajax will be targeting the scalp of Juventus on Wednesday evening. After losing the first leg in Amsterdam, the Dutch giants comprehensively beat Real 4-1 at the Santigo Bernebau to complete a memorable fight back. Erik ten Hag’s side will have to bank on rowdy home support if they are to progress to the semi-finals for the first time since the 1996-97 season. Domestically, Ajax is at the top of the Eredivisie on goal difference behind rivals PSV and have a record of one defeat and nine victories in their last ten games in all competitions.

In team news, Dusan Tadic, Lasse Schone & Frenkie de Jong were all substituted during the weekend victory over William II and should start midweek. Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui will be unavailable through suspension, Joël Veltman could cover in his place.

Ajax Predicted Team

Onana; Veltman; de Ligt; Blind; Tagliafico; de Jong; Schone; Ziyech; van de Beek; Neres; Tadic

As for Juventus, they are on the verge of an eighth consecutive league title following Napoli’s 1-1 draw against Genoa at the weekend. Juve warmed up for Wednesday’s midweek clash with a 2-1 victory over AC Milan. Substitute Moise Kean came on and made an immediate impact scoring with ten minutes to play. The teenager has had an impressive run in the side in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is battling to be fit for the contest.

Juve also pulled off a comeback of their own in the round of sixteen, overhauling a 2-0 first leg deficit to progress 3-2 on aggregate. Cristiano Ronaldo was predictably the star for Juventus, bagging a hat-trick in the second leg to emphatically put his side into the quarter-finals. Surprisingly, Juventus have lost their last two games away in the Champions League and Max Allegri will look to set his side up not to lose ahead of the second leg at Juventus stadium.

In team news, all eyes are on Cristiano Ronaldo who has not played for Juventus since picking up an injury on international duty. However, indications suggest that the 34-year old has recovered from the hamstring injury. Juve will also be without captain Giorgio Chiellini who is out injured. Sami Khedira returned to first-team action at the weekend after a heart issue, although expect the German midfielder to start on the bench.

Juventus Predicted Team

Szczesny; Rugani, Bonucci, Barzagli; Joao Cancelo, Pjanic, Matuidi, Spinazzola; Bernadeschi, Ronaldo, Mandzukic.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating contest as Ajax will look to get the better of Juventus.


