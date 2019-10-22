Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored doubles to ease the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino and kick-start Tottenham's Champions League campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 win over Red Star Belgrade.

Spurs have endured a difficult start to the season, with just one win in their previous seven games - including a 7-2 European defeat to Bayern Munich - leading to speculation that Pochettino's position could be under threat.

His side made light work of accommodating opponents on Tuesday, though, as goals from Kane and Son inside the opening 16 minutes gave them the platform for a first Champions League win of the season.

Son added a third in the 44th minute before Erik Lamela and Kane scored in the second half to help Spurs move up to second in Group B, five points behind Bayern.

Spurs started on the front foot and went ahead in the ninth minute, Kane losing his marker at the near post and glancing Erik Lamela's inswinging corner past Milan Borjan.

Lamela was the provider again after 16 minutes, cutting back inside down the right and picking out Son at the far post, where the South Korean steered a powerful half-volley high into Borjan's net.

Borjan then twice prevented Spurs from increasing their advantage midway through the first half, superbly pawing away efforts from Tanguy Ndombele and Lamela.

There was little he could do about Spurs' third shortly before half-time, however, as Son coolly slotted past the keeper from eight yards after being played in by Ndombele.

Lamela spurned two glorious chances at the start of the second period before finally finding the back of the net in the 57th minute. The 27-year-old collected Serge Aurier's pass inside the area, spun away from his marker and blazed past Borjan.

The Red Star goalkeeper denied a clean-through Lamela soon after, while Son clipped into his side-netting after a surging run.

Kane got the better of Borjan in the 72nd minute, though, slotting into his left-hand corner from 10 yards to seal a dominant win that suggests Pochettino's players are still fighting for him.

What does it mean? Don't write Spurs off just yet

Speaking ahead of this game, Kane said it could just take one positive result to turn Spurs' stuttering season around – this might be it. Pochettino will certainly breathe a little easier after a ruthless display that suggested there is still plenty of life left in a side that has been written off by many.

Lamela in fine form

The Argentina international was central to Spurs' success, putting in two delicious crosses that were clinically dispatched by Kane and Son in the early stages and scoring a superb fourth in the second half.

Lloris' understudy looking shaky

Hugo Lloris' replacement, Paulo Gazzaniga, did not have a great deal to do but when called into action he hardly inspired confidence. Spurs fans will be hoping the France World Cup winner returns to action sooner rather than later.

What's next?

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Sunday with a daunting trip to leaders Liverpool, while Red Star are in domestic action against Radnik Surdulica a day earlier.