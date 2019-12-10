English
UEFA Champions League

Red Bull Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool – Match Report

Liverpool top Group E as Keita and Salah strike to a hand a 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg

reuters

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool into a 2-0 leads minutes after the restart. Somehow, from the tightest of angles Salah scores! Wow! 

Goal! Naby Keita opens the scoring against his former side! Sadio Mane floats a ball into the box and Keita nods the ball into an empty net! 

Second half

Peep! 0-0 at the break! Finely poised between the two sides this! With Napoli 3-0 up at the break, Liverpool still need a point to confirm their spot in the round of sixteen! 

That Champions League anthem! We are seconds away from kick-off! 

Live Updates

Preamble

It's a homecoming for Naby Keita and Sadio Mane who are starting against their former clubs! After a rest against Bournemouth will Mane find the back of the net tonight?

We have two Champions league legends in the studio with Angus Scott! Don't forget we get underway at 8:55 Mecca! 

Last time the two sides met in the Champions League, Liverpool ran out 4-3 winners! Are we expecting goals tonight? 

PLENTY of Champions League action tonight! Which games will you be watching?!

We've got Ruud Gullit in the studio tonight! Nicky Crosby grills the former AC Milan midfielder! 

Now for Liverpool! Jurgen Klopp is taking no chances here with a full-strength side! Naby Keita keeps his place in midfield, and will play against his former club! 

Right! Team news time! The hosts first! No surprise, Erling Braut Haaland leads the line! Goalkeeper Cican Stankovic should be back in contention after shaking off a thigh injury.

It's all about  Erling Braut Haaland, the Norwegian striker has taken the group stages by storm, will he find the back of the net against the European Champions?!

Salzburg needs a win tonight to reach the round of sixteen, and they still believe an upset could happen! 

So here we go! Do or die for Liverpool tonight? Can Salzburg throw a spanner in the works? Either way, the Reds look ready for business. 

Good evening! Welcome to the Live updates of Red Bull Salzburg Vs Liverpool in the Champions League. The Reds need just a point to reach the round of sixteen, but the Austrian side stands in their way, mainly in the form of teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland. Join me for all the build-up, team news and the goals from the Red Bull Arena! 

Liverpool UEFA Champions League Red Bull Salzburg
