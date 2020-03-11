PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Paris Saint-Germain did not let a lack of support derail their performance as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to seal a 3-2 aggregate win en route to the Champions League quarter-finals.

With Wednesday's clash at Parc des Princes played behind closed doors amid fears over the spread of coronavirus, PSG overturned a 2-1 opening-leg deficit to progress to the last eight for the first time since 2016.

Neymar got Thomas Tuchel's side started in the 28th minute, capping an impressive display with a diving header from point-blank range, before Juan Bernat doubled PSG's tally.

And with Dortmund toiling to claw their way back into proceedings, their frustrations were compounded in the closing stages – Emre Can seeing red for becoming embroiled in an off-field scuffle as Lucien Favre's side dropped out with a whimper.

With thousands of fans making their voices heard outside Parc des Princes, it was Dortmund who went close to a breakthrough against the run of play – Erling Haaland inches away from connecting with Achraf Hakimi's cross.

It was PSG's turn to rue a glorious chance in the 25th minute – Edinson Cavani racing through on goal only for Roman Burki to make a superb save with his right foot.

But Burki was beaten three minutes later, Neymar left unmarked in the six-yard box to head in from Angel Di Maria's corner.

Jadon Sancho tested Keylor Navas as Dortmund looked to respond, yet PSG turned the tie further in their favour on the stroke of half-time when Bernat diverted home.

Di Maria's long-range free-kick had Burki lunging to his right nine minutes after the restart, before Tuchel introduced Kylian Mbappe, who had been a doubt due to a throat infection.

Dortmund substitute Julian Brandt had more of an impact, though his deflected strike onto the roof of the net was the closest the visitors came to keeping themselves in the competition before Can's red card for violent conduct all but ended their slim hopes.

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Di Maria goes close with a sizzling free-kick!

Goal! PSG go 2-0 up and take a 3-2 lead on aggregate! Juan Bernat's deft touch guides the ball into the back of the net!

Goal! PSG go 1-0 up! Neymar with a diving header! We are level 2-2 on aggregate!

Chance! Edinson Cavani is denied by the boot of Burki!

Nearly game time from a quiet Parc Des Princes!

Live Updates

Preamble

No fans? No problem! PSG was greeted by their ultras as they made their way to the stadium.

Now for Dortmund! Erling Braut Håland leads the line, and will be hoping to add to the ten goals he has scored in the Champions League this season!

🚨 Our Starting XI against PSG 🚨 pic.twitter.com/v4AQhwkfbj — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 11, 2020

Team news! First up PSG! The headline, Kylian Mbappé is on the bench! Edinson Cavani replaces the mercural attacker!

PSG looking good as they arrive at the Parc Des Princes! Kick-off in a hour now! Team News incoming!

BVB impressed in the first-leg! Will they progress to the quater-finals?

Act two, up next 🏆🎬pic.twitter.com/pU880uoRSh — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 11, 2020

PSG have it all to do tonight, they have not progressed to the quarter-finals in the last three seasons!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of PSG Vs BVB in the Champions League! No fans will be present at the Parc Des Princes and the Parisans have it all to do as they look to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit. As ever, join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in!