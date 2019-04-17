Mauricio Pochettino has hailed the battling qualities of his side following a sensational 4-4 away goals victory over Manchester City in the Champions League.

Talking after the game, the Argentine coach was pleased with the effort of the squad, labelling everyone single player a hero.

"I can feel proud and grateful for the effort of everyone I think they are all heroes. This season with all this circumstance to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League they deserve lots of praise. I am so happy as the effort is massive with the squad trying to cover with everything and deal with everything."

Spurs had been without the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks & Eric Dier for this crunch Champions League encounter, but a 73rd-minute goal from substitute Fernando Llorente ensured that Tottenham progressed to their first ever Champions League semi-final against Ajax.

"We have one thing to describe this team that the adaptation about the injuries and players, we rotate but we keep the same spirit, ideas and philosophy and that is the most important. The belief and the faith that we play and the way that we work."

You can hear the full interview from Pochettino in the video above.