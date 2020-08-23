Former Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves is expecting fireworks in the Champions League final tonight.



Hargreaves was part of the Bayern Munich side that lifted the famous trophy in 2001, defeating Valencia in the final. Tonight, Bayern players will line up at the Estádio da Luz looking to win a sixth European title and seal a domestic treble.

Looking ahead to the game, Hargreaves has praised the intensity and high press of his former side and was full of praise for Hansi Flick, who have turned around the fortunes of the Bavarian giants this season.

You can hear more from Hargreaves in the interview above in which the ex England international speaks at length about Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and how the experience of Bayern, could give them the edge in this blockbuster final against PSG.