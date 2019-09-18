Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Tottenham threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Olympiacos in their opening match of this season's Champions League.

Last term's beaten finalists were two goals to the good after half an hour in Athens thanks to Harry Kane's penalty and Lucas Moura's excellent finish.

Mathieu Valbuena was the catalyst for a deserved Olympiacos comeback, though, setting up Daniel Podence for a goal on his debut in the competition before burying a penalty 54 minutes in.

Olympiacos seemed to target Davinson Sanchez at right-back in the early stages and one such attack led to Guerrero rattling the base of the left-hand post with a shot from just inside the area.

The home side were certainly the stronger until Kane fired a spot-kick high into Jose Sa's net, having been tripped by Yassine Meriah as he worked his way into the box.

There was another blow to Olympiacos four minutes later, as Ben Davies stole back the ball in their half and fed Lucas, who lashed a shot beyond Sa from the edge of the area.

Pedro Martins' side grabbed a lifeline before the break, though, Podence exchanging passes with Valbuena and firing past Hugo Lloris' right hand.

Spurs were then punished again when some slack play from Christian Eriksen led to Jan Vertonghen standing on Valbuena's foot, allowing the French midfielder to send Lloris the wrong way from the spot.

Dele Alli was denied by the legs of Sa, who also kept out an effort from Erik Lamela, as Spurs failed in a late push for a winner, meaning they still have not won back-to-back away matches in Europe's elite competition.

Goals/Highlights

Chance! Dele Alli is denied by a supurb save by the feet of José Sá!

Penalty! Mathieu Valbuena takes a tumble and the referee points to the spot! Valbuena steps up and smashes the ball into the bottom corner! 2-2! Game on!

Peep! Half-time! All to play for! That late Podence goal puts Olympiacos right back into the contest! Still, Spurs have a 2-1 lead to hold onto!

Goal! Daniel Podence turns one home from a tight angle to hand Olympiacos a lifeline! game on!

Goa! Spurs quickly double their lead! Lucas with a rocket from outside the box!

Penalty! Harry Kane is brought down in the box! The England international steps up and drills it into the middle of the goal! Spurs take the lead!

POST! Miguel Ángel Guerrero hits the post with his shot from close range! Daniel Podence proceeds to smash the rebound just over the bar! A confident start by Olympiacos!

Chance! Mathieu Valbuena stings the palms of Hugo Loris with a early shot!

That Champions League Anthem! Moments away from kick-off in Greece!

Live Updates

Preamble

Lucas Moura the hero of the semi-final against Ajax last season starts tonight! Can he be a difference maker for Spurs?

Olympiacos have been in fine form so far this season!

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last 17 games 💪 pic.twitter.com/qEajIJcUZt — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 18, 2019

Back to the kit news! Tottenham have a very impressive retro Champions League kit this term!

Team news for Spurs! Five changes from the side that defeated Crystal Palace at the weekend! Dele Alli , Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura and Ben Davies all get the nod! Two-goal hero Son Heung-min has to settle for a place on the bench!

Team News Time! First up the hosts! Pedro Martins has gone with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Mathieu Valbuena (Remember him?!) will be the playmaker in the side! Spanish striker Miguel Ángel Guerrero leads the line!

Shirt news! Olympiacos going with the classic red and white look today! Can they upset Spurs?

Tottenham have arrived! Can Spurs get a big result in Greece tonight?

Sad news today, with the passing of Fernando Ricksen after his battle with motor neurone disease.

Ex-#Rangers player Fernando Ricksen has sadly passed away aged 43 after fight with motor neurone disease. #SPFL pic.twitter.com/SvjzhnPr0W — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) September 18, 2019

The final touches are being made at the Karaiskakis Stadium! Don't forget we get underway at 7:55 Mecca!

Spurs go again in Europe! The question remains, can the North London side go all the way to the final just like last season?

Champions League nights tend to be special at the Karaiskakis Stadium! I'm expecting it to be rowdy!

So here we go! Tottenham have a tricky trip to Greece in prospect! Olympiakos have won 4 of their last 5 encounters against Premier League sides! Good job Son Heung-min looks like he is ready, based on training last night!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Olympiakos Vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League! The Greek giants, who have yet to taste defeat this season, take on last seasons Champions League finalists Tottenham! Join me for the build-up, team news and goals as to go in! Not to mention all the streaming information you need to follow to watch the game.