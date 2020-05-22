Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy had revealed that he would happily take winning the Champions League with his side, instead of winning a second World Cup with France.

Mendy, who is known for his social media antics, which has sometimes fallen afoul of Citizens boss Pep Guardiola spoke exclusively with beIN SPORTS reflecting on the opportunity to win a first European cup for Manchester City.

"It would be the Champions League with City, because the World Cup, I would like both every year. But we had the World Cup already with France. But with Man City, we didn’t so it’s the dream."

Manchester City has the upper hand heading into the second leg against Real Madrid, following a 2-1 win at the home of the thirteen-time European Cup winners.

An enforced absence due to the Coronavirus has meant that all Champions League action had been halted for the foreseeable. However, for the French international he recognised that his side played well, but need to finish the tie off in the second leg, whenever the game shall be played.

"We had a good game in Madrid, we now have to play the second leg. At the head of every player is that if we win there we are qualified."

Project restart is back underway in the Premier League, with teams now allowed to train in small groups. Even before the return to the training pitch, Mendy stressed that the focus of Guardiola's team was Real Madrid in the Champions League.

"Sometimes we talk and we say, please don’t forget about Madrid, because not every team can go to the Bernabeu and perform like that in the Champions League."

You can hear more from Benjamin Mendy in the video above.