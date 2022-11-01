Goals from Clement Lenglet and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw Tottenham come from behind to advance to the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-1 victory at Marseille on Tuesday.

Spurs knew a point in France would be enough to send them through, but Chancel Mbemba's powerful strike put them a goal down at half-time.

However, Lenglet nodded home from Ivan Perisic's set-piece shortly after the break before Hojbjerg smashed home in injury time to seal Spurs' place in the next round.

The victory means Spurs finish as Group D winners as they reach the knockout stages of the competition for the first time since 2019-20.