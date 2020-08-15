Manchester City Vs Lyon - Live Stream

Match Report

Manchester City again came unstuck against Lyon in the Champions League as a controversial 3-1 defeat saw Pep Guardiola miss out on a semi-final against his former club Bayern Munich.

Lyon won away to City in the 2018-19 group stage - also drawing at home - and they again had the tournament favourites' number in Lisbon on Saturday.

Maxwel Cornet scored in both prior meetings between the sides and was on target once more midway through the first half as City struggled to get to grips with the five-man defence named by Guardiola.

That formation was ditched before the hour mark and Kevin De Bruyne equalised, but substitute Moussa Dembele restored Lyon's lead following a contentious counter-attack with 11 minutes remaining and then added another after an Ederson error.

Raheem Sterling remarkably missed an open goal between Dembele's decisive strikes as City suffered further European misery in stunning fashion.

Live Video

Goal! Dembélé has his second of the night, and Lyon are into the semi-finals!

Goal! Lyon take the lead! Sub Moussa Dembélé evades the offside trap and fires OL into the lead! Madness!

Goal! Manchester City are level! Raheem Sterling picks out Kevin De Bruyne, who drills the ball into the bottom corner!

Goal! Lyon take the lead! Maxwel Cornet with a perfect finish!

Live Updates

Preamble

Not long till kick-off now! 10 minutes till we are underway in Lisbon!

Warmups are well underway!

Manchester City have never won the Champions League, and it's been the number one priority for Pep Guardiola!

Now for Lyon! No changes from the side that progressed against Juventus! Memphis Depay, the former Manchester United striker will be the man to watch for OL!





Team news! Man City first up! Eric Garcia is the only change in the side that beat Real Madrid to reach Lisbon! Gabriel Jesus will reprise his role as a false 9!

OL have arrived! The French side knocked out Juventus in the round of sixteen, can they shock Man City tonight?

So here we go! The final quarter-final! Manchester City must be confident!

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Blog for Man City Vs Lyon! A semi-final against the all-conquering Bayern Munich awaits the winner tonight! Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals from the big game.