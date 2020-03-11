Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid – Live Stream

Match Report

Substitute Marcos Llorente scored two extra-time goals as Atletico Madrid earned a 3-2 second-leg win to knock out holders Liverpool and advance to the Champions League quarter-finals 4-2 on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp's defending European champions trailed 1-0 from last month's first leg in Madrid but levelled up the tie through Georginio Wijnaldum's header two minutes before half-time in Wednesday's dramatic match.

Inspired Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a string of saves either side of Wijnaldum's breakthrough goal and Andy Robertson headed against the crossbar as the contest went the distance at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino put Liverpool ahead in the tie for the first time with a goal early in extra time, but Llorente - brought on in the second half - capitalised on an Adrian error to swing the game back in Atleti's favour and added a second eight minutes later.

Alvaro Morata applied gloss to the scoreline in the waning seconds of extra time, sending coach Diego Simeone sprinting down the touchline in delirious scenes from the visiting side and their travelling supporters.

Diego Costa wasted a glorious chance to extend Atletico's aggregate lead when firing wide with only Adrian - in for the injured Alisson - to beat after just 13 seconds.

Liverpool, who failed to register a single shot on target in the first leg, recovered from that early scare and tested Oblak for the first time through Wijnaldum's fifth-minute header.

Oblak was also needed to keep out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as Liverpool desperately chased a goal to level up the tie.

And the all-important breakthrough arrived shortly before the interval as Wijnaldum guided Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross into the ground and away from Oblak.

Liverpool did not take their foot off the gas but were denied by a series of saves from Oblak, including impressive stops to again frustrate Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino.

Adrian reacted well to thwart Angel Correa but Liverpool soon turned up the heat as Robertson headed against the woodwork after Mohamed Salah's shoot looped into the air.

Atletico thought they had won the game in the 93rd minute, only for Saul to rightly be flagged for offside, and they found themselves behind early in extra time - Firmino heading against the post with his first effort before converting the rebound.

But Adrian's hacked clearance soon after proved costly as Llorente sent the ball out of the stand-in keeper's reach, and the midfielder jinked inside Jordan Henderson to curl home from 20 yards for his second.

And with Liverpool pushing for the two goals they needed to progress, Morata took advantage of some space at the back and yet more questionable goalkeeping from Adrian to add a late third.

Goals/Highlights

Goal! Álvaro Morata scores at the death to put the contest beyond doubt! Liverpool are out of the Champions League!

Goal! Llorente at the double! Liverpool have a mountain to climb in extra-time! Atletico take a 3-2 lead on aggregate!

Goal! Atletico hit back immediately! Marcos Llorente curls a shot into the bottom corner from outside the box! 2-2 on aggregate and as it stands, Atletico are through to the quarter-finals!

Goal! Liverpool take the lead in extra-time! Roberto Firmino's header hits the post, but the striker is on hand to turn in the rebound! Liverpool have the lead!

Peep! Full-time at Anfield! 1-1 on aggregate so straight into extra-time!

Chance! Birthday boy Andrew Robertson thumps the crossbar with a header! So close to taking the lead!

Peep! Half-time! So far, so good for Liverpool! Georginio Wijnaldum's header is the difference!

Goal! Liverpool are level on aggregate! Georginio Wijnaldum comes up with a header!

Chance! Mane goes close for the Reds!

Peep! We are underway at Anfield!

Live Updates

Preamble

Notoriously defensive Atletico Madrid to attack you say?! Matt Critchley has more!

The feeling among the Spanish media is that Atletico Madrid are coming to Anfield to attack!

What a stat from Liverpool! You must be backing the reds tonight!? Right?!

0 - Jürgen Klopp is yet to lose a home Champions League game with Liverpool (W11 D4); Klopp's last two home defeats in the competition have been in last 16 home leg matches with Borussia Dortmund in 2013-14 (1-2 v Zenit) and 2014-15 (0-3 v Juventus). Fortress.

Now for Atletico! 4-4-2 is the formation, with Diego Costa and Joao Felix upfront. Two banks of four will be aiming to shut out Liverpool, Jan Oblak will need to be at his best to keep out the European Champions.

Team news! Liverpool! Jordan Henderson returns to the side, as does Andrew Robertson who missed out last weekend in the Premier League! Mane, Salah and Firmino lead the line on this crucial night for the European Champions!

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴

Our side to face @atleti 👊

Hard to ignore all the #coronavirus chat at the moment! Matt Critchley catches up with journalist Henry Winter to discuss more.

"At some point FIFA are going to have to take a stand and all football is off... The #PL are clinging on game-by-game. If there's a huge spike in positive cases of #Coronavirus then they'll have to close it down."

@henrywinter speculates on the remainder of the season.

Liverpool have a pretty impressive home record in the Champions League!

🔴 Liverpool are unbeaten in 25 European home games (W18 D7) ...

Happy Birthday Andrew Robertson! How good has Scottish wing-back been this season?

Atletico has a slender advantage, can they hold off the European Champions?

Liverpool need a big night at Anfield...

Another European night at Anfield awaits... 🔴🔴

Good evening! Welcome to the Live updates of Liverpool Vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side needs to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against a defensive Atletico Madrid side. A full house is expected at Anfield tonight, so expect that special European atmosphere under the lights. Join me for all the build-up, team news and goals as they go in from the game!